10 of Julie Andrews's Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Honor of Her 81st Birthday

For years, Julie Andrews sang smiles onto our faces and acted her way into our hearts. Today, the English songstress turns 81 years old, a milestone for Andrews, whose life and outstanding career are definitely worth celebrating. Congrats, Julie!

Best known for her roles in The Sound of Music (1965) and Mary Poppins (1964), Andrews has been recognized for her iconic career in the form of an Academy Award, a BAFTA award, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. And, in adding to her long list of career achievements, it has now officially been announced that the the 81-year-old actress is set to return to her My Fair Lady roots on stage—only this time, Andrews is lending her expertise to the 2016 production as director.

Another of her classics is getting the reboot treatment, with Emily Blunt set to take over the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns. But fear not, Julie Andrews fans, the legendary actress gave Blunt her blessing to continue on with the Mary Poppins tradition. Plus, the movie is co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, so we have a feeling it won't disappoint.

With decades of acting experience under her belt, we could easily go on about Andrews's truly iconic career. But, we can't fail to mention the many equally memorable fashion moments from her movies and theater roles. From the prim ensembles worn in The Sound of Music and the somewhat quirky, Victorian-inspired wardrobe choices in Mary Poppins, to her regal outfits in The Princess Diaries, scroll through to see Andrews's best outfits through the years.