10 of Julie Andrews's Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Honor of Her 81st Birthday

For years, Julie Andrews sang smiles onto our faces and acted her way into our hearts. Today, the English songstress turns 81 years old, a milestone for Andrews, whose life and outstanding career are definitely worth celebrating. Congrats, Julie!

Best known for her roles in The Sound of Music (1965) and Mary Poppins (1964), Andrews has been recognized for her iconic career in the form of an Academy Award, a BAFTA award, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. And, in adding to her long list of career achievements, it has now officially been announced that the the 81-year-old actress is set to return to her My Fair Lady roots on stage—only this time, Andrews is lending her expertise to the 2016 production as director.

Another of her classics is getting the reboot treatment, with Emily Blunt set to take over the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns. But fear not, Julie Andrews fans, the legendary actress gave Blunt her blessing to continue on with the Mary Poppins tradition. Plus, the movie is co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, so we have a feeling it won't disappoint. 

With decades of acting experience under her belt, we could easily go on about Andrews's truly iconic career. But, we can't fail to mention the many equally memorable fashion moments from her movies and theater roles. From the prim ensembles worn in The Sound of Music and the somewhat quirky, Victorian-inspired wardrobe choices in Mary Poppins, to her regal outfits in The Princess Diaries, scroll through to see Andrews's best outfits through the years.

1 of 10 Everett Collection

Hawaii (1966)

Playing the bride of a stern Calvinist minister who together move to the Hawaiian Islands as missionaries, Andrews's wardrobe consisted of well-tailored dresses that matched her character's modest personality.

2 of 10 Courtesy Everett Collection

Mary Poppins (1964)

As the magical English nanny, Mary Poppins, Andrews wore a range of prim and proper outfits that had just enough charm and quirk to make her character stand out in the film.

3 of 10 Courtesy Everett Collection

Darling Lili (1970)

In the American musical film, Darling Lili, Andrews starred as a British music hall performer with some swanky style. Here, the actress is seen wearing a totally glam, structured black gown with tassel accents.

4 of 10 ©Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

Little Miss Marker (1980)

What could be more glam than this look from Little Miss Marker? The film, which is a remake of the 1934 movie by the same name starring Shirley Temple, stars Andrews as a crime boss's girlfriend. In it, the actress's wardrobe, which was complete with fur accents and strings of pearls, was the epitome of chicness. 

5 of 10 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Star! (1968)

Here, the actress sparkled on set of Star!, a film in which she plays a singer who at one point faces financial ruin, but manages to get out of debt and maintain her glamorous reputation—which, naturally, means ultra glam clothing. Sing it, Julie! 

6 of 10 Everett Collection

Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)

Here, Andrews stars as the film's lead, Millie Dillmount, a fiesty young flapper in the roaring '20s. Matching her wardrobe to the character's outlandish lifestyle, Andrews's clothing consisted of mod black-and-white pieces with bold, geometric patterns.

7 of 10 ©20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection

The Sound of Music (1965)

Undoubtedly one of the most romantic scenes in the film, Andrews dances with co-star Christopher Plummer, wearing a flowing, blue and white dress that instantly has us humming the tune to "Something Good." Swoon.

8 of 10 Copyright © Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Cinderella (1957)

Andrews dazzled in a wardrobe fit for a queen—or, at least a queen in the making—when she played Cinderella in the 1957 made-for-TV film. Based on how gorgeous she looks, we are pretty sure she got her happy ending after all.

9 of 10 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Sound of Music (1965)

When many of us think Julie Andrews, we think of this iconic scene from The Sound of Music. In it, the actress is seen belting out "The Hills are Alive" in the same alpine outfit that made even Captain von Trapp fall for her. Happy birthday, Julie! 

10 of 10 Alamy

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Andrews starred alongside Anne Hathaway as Queen Clarisse Renaldi of the fictional country of Genovia. Andrews was basically born to play a queen and reminded us of our love for her in this classic '00s teen movie. 

