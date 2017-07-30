whitelogo
Julie Andrews
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Celebrity
Julie Andrews
Videos
There Is Officially a
Princess Diaries 3
Script Out There
Jul 30, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Julie Andrews Completely Wiped Out While Filming That Iconic
Sound of Music
Scene
Jul 01, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Here’s Why Julie Andrews Won't Be in
Mary Poppins Returns
Jun 09, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Movies
Julie Andrews Raises Our Hopes for
Princess Diaries 3
Mar 03, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Julie Andrews Reacts to Emily Blunt's Casting as the New Mary Poppins
Aug 30, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Tony Awards
Tony Awards Hosts Through the Years: Take a Look Back!
Jun 12, 2016 @ 8:00 am
TV Shows
Julie Andrews Is Heading to Netflix! Watch the Preview for Her New Children’s Show
Jun 02, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Emily Blunt May Portray Mary Poppins in Disney's New Sequel
Feb 19, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
10 of Julie Andrews's Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Honor of Her 81st Birthday
Oct 01, 2015 @ 6:30 am
Movies
A New
Mary Poppins
Movie Is in the Works at Disney
Sep 15, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Julie Andrews Is Set to Direct a Production of
My Fair Lady
Aug 05, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
