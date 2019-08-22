13 of Julianne Moore’s Current Faves, from a $20 Eye Gloss to Givenchy Sneakers

Image zoom Moore in a Tom Ford for Gucci fall 1995 blouse, pants, and belt. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

Julianne Moore is one of our all-time favorite fashion chameleons. That's why, for InStyle's 25th anniversary issue, we asked our six-time cover star to recreate some of the most iconic fashion moments of the past quarter century. She brought the retro magic to life at our shoot, enjoying every moment of the (cat)walk down memory lane as she rocked everything from a Marc Jacobs grunge outfit to a "geek chic" Prada ensemble, all ripped from the '90s runways.

Though Moore proved that she can easily make yesterday's trends look cool, we can't get enough of her very modern real-life style. Her 2019 wardrobe is packed with casual yet high-end staples including Saint Laurent army jackets and Givenchy slip-on sneakers. Of course, there are also a few less casual pieces in the mix, too (look no further than her favorite ethically-made diamond necklace from Chopard's Green Carpet Collection, below).

Getty Images

With her down-to-earth yet consistently chic vibe, Moore is always a source of style inspiration. For our September issue, we asked the actress to reveal what's currently topping her list of must-haves. Here are 13 of her picks.

Wardrobe Staple

Courtesy

"YSL army jackets."

Shop it: $1,590; ysl.com

Beauty Splurge

Courtesy

“The Triple Crown Facial at Joanna Vargas has made a huge difference in my skin.” ($250; joannavargas.com for locations)

Coolest Kicks

Courtesy

“Givenchy George V sock sneakers. Besides my Birks, it’s hard for me to wear any other shoes.”

Shop it: $650; givenchy.com for in-store availability

Essential Eyeshadow

Courtesy

"Flesh Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss."

Shop it: $20; fleshbeauty.com

Top Designers

Getty Images

“Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, and Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton.”

Binge-Worthy Show

Amazon

“Fleabag. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a genius.”

Haircare Heroes

Courtesy

"Serge Normant Meta Silk Shampoo and Meta Velour Conditioner are the absolute best."

Shop it: $26 each; sergenormant.com

Denim Must-Have

Courtesy

"R13 jeans."

Shop it: $425; r13.com

Ideal Meal

Courtesy

"Grilled salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and truffle french fries at the Tower Bar in Los Angeles."

Go-To Eyeliner

Courtesy

"MAC Eye Kohl in Teddy."

Shop it: $19; nordstrom.com

Current Read

Courtesy

"How Should a Person Be? by Sheila Heti."

Jewelry Obsession

Courtesy

“Chopard’s Green Carpet Collection. It’s made of 100 percent ethical [white] gold. I also love Maria Tash's tiny hoop earrings.”

Blush Crush

Courtesy

"Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Poppet."

Shop it: $50; barneys.com.

