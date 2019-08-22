13 of Julianne Moore’s Current Faves, from a $20 Eye Gloss to Givenchy Sneakers
Julianne Moore is one of our all-time favorite fashion chameleons. That's why, for InStyle's 25th anniversary issue, we asked our six-time cover star to recreate some of the most iconic fashion moments of the past quarter century. She brought the retro magic to life at our shoot, enjoying every moment of the (cat)walk down memory lane as she rocked everything from a Marc Jacobs grunge outfit to a "geek chic" Prada ensemble, all ripped from the '90s runways.
Though Moore proved that she can easily make yesterday's trends look cool, we can't get enough of her very modern real-life style. Her 2019 wardrobe is packed with casual yet high-end staples including Saint Laurent army jackets and Givenchy slip-on sneakers. Of course, there are also a few less casual pieces in the mix, too (look no further than her favorite ethically-made diamond necklace from Chopard's Green Carpet Collection, below).
With her down-to-earth yet consistently chic vibe, Moore is always a source of style inspiration. For our September issue, we asked the actress to reveal what's currently topping her list of must-haves. Here are 13 of her picks.
Wardrobe Staple
"YSL army jackets."
Shop it: $1,590; ysl.com
Beauty Splurge
“The Triple Crown Facial at Joanna Vargas has made a huge difference in my skin.” ($250; joannavargas.com for locations)
Coolest Kicks
“Givenchy George V sock sneakers. Besides my Birks, it’s hard for me to wear any other shoes.”
Shop it: $650; givenchy.com for in-store availability
Essential Eyeshadow
"Flesh Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss."
Shop it: $20; fleshbeauty.com
Top Designers
“Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, and Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton.”
Binge-Worthy Show
“Fleabag. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a genius.”
Haircare Heroes
"Serge Normant Meta Silk Shampoo and Meta Velour Conditioner are the absolute best."
Shop it: $26 each; sergenormant.com
Denim Must-Have
"R13 jeans."
Shop it: $425; r13.com
Ideal Meal
"Grilled salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and truffle french fries at the Tower Bar in Los Angeles."
Go-To Eyeliner
"MAC Eye Kohl in Teddy."
Shop it: $19; nordstrom.com
Current Read
"How Should a Person Be? by Sheila Heti."
Jewelry Obsession
“Chopard’s Green Carpet Collection. It’s made of 100 percent ethical [white] gold. I also love Maria Tash's tiny hoop earrings.”
Blush Crush
"Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Poppet."
Shop it: $50; barneys.com.
