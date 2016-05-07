Julianne Hough Dishes on Wedding Planning and Why Becoming a Mom Is Definitely in the Cards

Ever since Julianne Hough announced her engagement to hockey player Brooks Laich last August, we've been dying to know all the wedding day deets. But the Dancing With The Stars alum says she is in no rush to make any major decisions.

“I’m so indecisive,” Hough tells InStyle. “At first, Brooks and I had an idea of what we wanted everything to look like and then we realized it didn't feel like us. We were actually supposed to get married this summer, but it came up so fast we decided to push it back a little bit and get the logistics of everything right. And it is so much fun being engaged, we don't really want this stage to be over yet.”

We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:47am PDT

Like most brides-to-be, Hough says she turns to Pinterest and bridal magazines for inspo, especially when it comes to finding that all-important dress. “It was just Bridal Fashion Week, so I was looking at the collections to see if anything would catch my eye,” she says. “I'll probably keep changing my mind about what I want until I find the right one.” While she hasn't ruled out any specific silhouettes, Hough says that looking back on her past red carpet looks could help her narrow down the options. “I've already been fortunate to wear so many incredible gowns in my life and I've loved them all. At this point, I still have no idea what I’ll end up in!”

One big day detail that Hough doesn't have to worry about? The dancing. “We're not going to do anything formal, but the whole night will be one big dance party,” she says. “I think Brooks might want to plan something for our first dance too, but we will see!"

Though the nuptial specifics might still be in limbo, the star says that kids are definitely in her future. Most recently, she teamed up with Sonic Drive-In on the social media campaign, #ThanksTeach, that will donate up to $1 million dollars to public school teacher projects for every post or re-tweet featuring the hashtag in the month of May. “#ThanksTeach makes me think about my future kids and how a great teacher can be so influential in a child's life. I was lucky to have incredible teachers that encouraged me to follow my dreams.”

For now, Hough is getting a lot of mommy practice with her two dogs, Harley and Lexi, often seen on her Instagram. "It’s obviously going to be different when I have kids, but it's good training because they have such distinct personalities and you have to give them different amounts of attention and discipline them in different ways too,” she says. “But they are definitely my children and they will always be my children!”