See Photos From Julianne Hough's Epic Family Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Talk about family vacation goals—and good genes!

Julianne Hough, her three older sisters—Marabeth, Katherine, and Sharee—and their cool mom jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some serious fun in the sun. And luckily for us, the talented blonde beauties documented it all on Instagram. From coordinated acrobatic photos to floppy sun hats and other girly shenanigans, it looks like they had an absolute blast.

"We see each other often but it's been 8 years since we were all together just the girls and mom....haven't laughed so hard in years....#sistertime #godblessfamily," Hough's mother, Marianne, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet collage of her girls from the trip:

Very cute. Very cute, indeed! Scroll down to see more photos from their epic family vacation.

Sissy and momma bonding time!!!!

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Sailing!!! #sissysquad #msl #blessed #grateful @marabethpoole @juleshough @shareewise

A photo posted by katherineh82 (@katherineh82) on

Let the festivities begin!!

A photo posted by marabethpoole (@marabethpoole) on

We are NOT horsing around 😂😂 #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Yoga balance FAIL!! Lol 😂 #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate @marabethpoole @katherineh82 @paintvalues @shareewise

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Laughter is the key to happiness! Love you momma! #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate

A video posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Hat game on point! @katherineh82 @marabethpoole #msl #hydrate #sissysquad #plusmom 😂

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

#sissysquad #msl #blessed #grateful #sissys @juleshough @marabethpoole @shareewise

A photo posted by katherineh82 (@katherineh82) on

Namaste here in cabo! #msl #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Last night together playing cards in bed...wahooo...#dontwanttoleave

A photo posted by @paintvalues on

