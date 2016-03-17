See Photos From Julianne Hough's Epic Family Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Talk about family vacation goals—and good genes!

Julianne Hough, her three older sisters—Marabeth, Katherine, and Sharee—and their cool mom jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some serious fun in the sun. And luckily for us, the talented blonde beauties documented it all on Instagram. From coordinated acrobatic photos to floppy sun hats and other girly shenanigans, it looks like they had an absolute blast.

"We see each other often but it's been 8 years since we were all together just the girls and mom....haven't laughed so hard in years....#sistertime #godblessfamily," Hough's mother, Marianne, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet collage of her girls from the trip:

We see each other often but it's been 8 years since we were all together just the girls and mom....haven't laughed so hard in years....#sistertime #godblessfamily A photo posted by @paintvalues on Mar 15, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

Very cute. Very cute, indeed! Scroll down to see more photos from their epic family vacation.

Sissy and momma bonding time!!!! A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 14, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

Sailing!!! #sissysquad #msl #blessed #grateful @marabethpoole @juleshough @shareewise A photo posted by katherineh82 (@katherineh82) on Mar 16, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT

Let the festivities begin!! A photo posted by marabethpoole (@marabethpoole) on Mar 15, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

We are NOT horsing around 😂😂 #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Yoga balance FAIL!! Lol 😂 #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate @marabethpoole @katherineh82 @paintvalues @shareewise A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 14, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

Laughter is the key to happiness! Love you momma! #MLS #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate A video posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 15, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

Hat game on point! @katherineh82 @marabethpoole #msl #hydrate #sissysquad #plusmom 😂 A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 14, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

#sissysquad #msl #blessed #grateful #sissys @juleshough @marabethpoole @shareewise A photo posted by katherineh82 (@katherineh82) on Mar 16, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

Namaste here in cabo! #msl #sissysquad #plusmom #hydrate A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 16, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT