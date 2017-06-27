Julianne Hough Was an Extra in the First Harry Potter Film!

We're in total Harry Potter obsession mode right now. Wait actually—when weren't we praising the hit book series and their accompanying films?

It's all about HP's twentieth anniversary, thus the famed cast is sharing memories, as are we! Case in point: Julianne Hough. Though we know her best as an actress and Dancing with the Stars judge, we didn't know the style maven got her start in the first Harry Potter film.

Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter! Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads #gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

"Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter," she captioned on Instagram, with a photo of herself in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads#gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm." So cute!

After that epic beginning, it was all about dancing for Hough, as she debuted on Dancing with the Stars as a dancer and then judge six years later—from 2007 until just this year.

Next up for Hough is some rest and relaxation. She just wrapped up her sold-out Move tour with brother Derek Hough, so she's spending some quality time with fiancé Brooks Laich.

