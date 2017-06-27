Julianne Hough Was an Extra in the First Harry Potter Film!

Faith Cummings
Jun 27, 2017 @ 9:45 am

We're in total Harry Potter obsession mode right now. Wait actually—when weren't we praising the hit book series and their accompanying films?

It's all about HP's twentieth anniversary, thus the famed cast is sharing memories, as are we! Case in point: Julianne Hough. Though we know her best as an actress and Dancing with the Stars judge, we didn't know the style maven got her start in the first Harry Potter film.

 

"Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter," she captioned on Instagram, with a photo of herself in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins? #ivealwayslovedredheads#gryffindor #harrypotter #firstfilm." So cute!

After that epic beginning, it was all about dancing for Hough, as she debuted on Dancing with the Stars as a dancer and then judge six years later—from 2007 until just this year.

Next up for Hough is some rest and relaxation. She just wrapped up her sold-out Move tour with brother Derek Hough, so she's spending some quality time with fiancé Brooks Laich.

RELATED: How Julianne Hough's Bold Look from the DWTS Finale Came Together

Summer lovin' 😎

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Hold on to me cuz I'm a little unsteady. A little unsteady. [MUSIC] And everybody is like on top of their game tonight. Whoa! I'm crying! [LAUGH] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!