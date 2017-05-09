Julianne Hough's Flirty DWTS Ponytail Matched Her Sexy Cutout Gown

Can you believe Dancing with the Stars is already headed to the semifinals? Only four celebrities remained after Monday's Trio Night. But lucky for us, judge Julianne Hough will be on hand for the rest of the season.

Her looks have slayed each week, thanks in large part to makeup artist Spencer Barnes, stylist Anita Patrickson, and hair stylist Jill Buck. Hough's flirty ponytail on Monday was the perfect complement to her sexy black, one-shoulder cutout gown, styled by Patrickson and equipped with a thigh-high slit for good measure.

David Livingston/Getty

We caught up with the trio to get all the details on the star's look for the night and Patrickson dished on the thoughts behind the dress. "Black need never be boring! We loved this super sleek sexy gown for its simplicity and graphic shape," she said. "We complimented the silver cutout ring with mis'atched (yes, I did that on purpose!) earrings by Jennifer Fisher."

And Barnes revealed that Hough actually got a visit from one of her favorite people in the world during the glam session. "This week her father Bruce (who I call Papa Hough) flew in to see her and they had fun catching up in the trailer while the team worked," he told InStyle. How sweet!

Spencer Barnes

The makeup artist continued, "Jules's look started with the black dress that she and Anita decided on. While talking with Jill, she decided on a high ponytail with loose texture. I immediately decided I wanted Jules to feel and look fresh, poppy, and bright-eyed." He opted for fresh skin with light coverage, pairing that with pink and bronze tones on her eyes and peachy pink cream blush.

Spencer Barnes

"The Precision Shadow Brow Brush #203 by e.l.f. Cosmetics allowed me to first sculpt her brows, then smooth them into place," he advised. "Her lips were lined then made creamy fresh with e.l.f.'s liquid lipstick in Bitten Pink ($4; elfcosmetics.com)."

Spencer Barnes

"I used a very unique new brush by e.l.f. (above) for highlighting Jules's cheeks, her décolleté, and her nose," he said. "The resulting look is flirty, confident, bright-eyed, and youthful and Julianne was completely energized by it even though she had just flown in after the first two weeks of her tour!" (Check out another behind-the-scenes view on People.com.)

And the on-point pony? "I love a good messy ponytail and [this week's] dress was the perfect match for it," Buck shared. "I added HUW Pro clip-in extensions around a section of hair creating and 'interior' ponytail. This is what creates layers making it look realistic."

She then gathered up the remaining strands in a "textured, not sleek" manner. "Using my T3 Micro 1 1/4" iron ($185; sephora.com), I curled the hair in different directions. Next step was to add Unite Expanda Dust plus Beach Day spray ($26; unitehair.com) and a good brushing by my Marula Oil classic brush to create a much more lived-in texture. That's it!"

David Livingston/Getty

Hough never ceases to amaze us—we cannot wait to see what she wears next week.