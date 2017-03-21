Get All the Details on Julianne Hough’s Stunning DWTS Look

Julianne Hough does that whole princess-chic thing so well, doesn't she? At Tuesday night's Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiere, she was quite the belle of the ball as she resumed her role as a judge.

With her nuptials coming soon, we couldn't help but get a bridal feeling from her beautiful Berta gown—a brand we love for all things ceremony. To get all the details on her flawless, head-to-toe look, we caught up with her makeup artist Spencer Barnes, hair stylist Jill Buck, and stylist Anita Patrickson.

"For the premiere, it was all about radiant, warm skin tones with elevated structure, and facial architecture, so I started with Koh Gen Do's Moisture Foundation ($62; nordstrom.com), followed by the Aqua Foundation Illuminator ($39; nordstrom.com)," Barnes said.

Courtesy of Spencer Barnes

"I wanted to bring out a very polished, seamless, sensual, and commanding side of Jules through the use of neutrals perfectly placed—complete with highlights, contour, and fresh color choices that work to maximize Jules stunning natural beauty—primarily her skin, her eyes, her brows, her lashes, and her mouth," he continued. "I used a range of bronze, rose gold, matte gold, bronze shimmer, nudes, and peachy tones. The resulting combo is one that is hard to take your eyes off of because it continually draws you back into her face and her essence."

VIDEO: Julianne Hough’s Best Instagram Moments

As for her gorgeous hair for the evening, a curling iron was the secret—a T3 Micro 1 1/4" iron to be exact ($185; sephora.com). "I don't curl the whole strand, only sections and in different directions in order to give it a more lived-in look," Buck advised.

Courtesy of Jill Buck

"Jules wanted to feel like she was wearing an everyday style. Then we added four silver bobby bins from My Kitsch in order to dress it up. I finished her hair with R+Co.'s flexible hairspray ($17; amazon.com) and Unite Expanda Dust ($24; unitehair.com)," she said.

We'll be trying this look out for our next special occasion!

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Is First Mate for Julianne Hough's Bikini-Clad Bachelorette

And for the final touch: the gown. "We picked this dress for the premiere episode as we wanted to make it a 'moment'" Patrickson told us. "This dress from Berta bridal has such gorgeous feminine vibes and the sparkle and embellishment under the overlay of tulle looks amazing on camera. We wanted to keep the look glamorous and not too girly, so we added mega diamond earrings from jeweler Neil Lane along with some fan diamond rings!" Can you say obsessed?

David Livingston/Getty Images

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber are currently in the lead, so we'll be tuning into DWTS all season long for both the contestants and Hough's showstopping looks.