Julianne and Derek Hough Are Returning to Dancing with the Stars

It's official! Not just one, but two of our favorite Hough siblings will be returning to Dancing with the Stars. Both 28-year-old Julianne Hough and 31-year-old Derek Hough will appear on the upcoming 23rd season of the reality TV competition, according to US Weekly.

The talented siblings were sadly absent from Season 22, as they were busy working on other projects—Julianne was filming Greece! Live, and Derek was starring in Singin' in the Rain on Broadway. However, it seems like they just couldn't stay away. Sources report that Julianne will return to her seat at the judges' table, while her brother will compete on the dance floor.

The Houghs will join a star-studded cast including veteran dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who has also been on hiatus, as well as celebrities Ryan Lochte, JoJo Fletcher, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, and Amber Rose, according to E! Online. Derek won Season 21 while dancing alongside partner Bindi Irwin, but the new season is shaping up to be a tough one, so we'll have to wait and see if he can bring home the trophy again.

The latest season of DWTS is scheduled to air on September 12, so mark your calendar and get ready to see the Hough siblings back in action.