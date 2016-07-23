Julianne Hough Is Giving Us Birthday Party Goals

Whoever said birthday parties are for kids has clearly never met Julianne Hough. The actress and dancer celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday, and she threw an amazing party—complete with a slip-and-slide—to mark the occasion.

Hough took to Instagram to share a few clips from her FOMO-inducing party, which was also a celebration for her older sister, Sharee, whose birthday was Friday. In one video, Hough goes down the awesome slip-and-slide next to motivational speaker Tony Robbins, who showed up as a surprise. Hough is sporting an adorable blue-and-white striped one-piece and looks to be having the time of her life.

The 28-year-old dancer also shared a video of all her attendees charging down the watery slide. She wrote a heartfelt caption thanking everyone for their love: "I can't believe how much birthday love I received from all of my friends, family and all of YOU over the last few days! It was a very reflective birthday. I'm so very grateful for the last 28 years that have shaped my life and given me clarity of what is most important."

After playing all day, the two birthday sisters headed inside for some refreshments—we're sure there was cake somewhere in there, but it didn't make the Instagram cut. However, there were plenty of balloons, fresh flowers, snacks, and drinks.

RELATED: Julianne Hough's Toned Midriff Continues to Impress Us

It just goes to show that even as an adult you can have a fabulous birthday party, complete with water slides, plenty of sunshine, and amazing friends.

VIDEO: See Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Goof Around