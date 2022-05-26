Julia Roberts Joked That Her George Clooney Rom-Com Is "Probably Going to Be Terrible"

What's old is definitely new again, whether we're talking about fashion trends or movie trends. In a recent interview, Julia Roberts explained that while her new flick with George Clooney has all the making for a modern-day rom-com classic, fans may want to brace themselves for a major flop. She was joking, of course, but movie fans may have noticed an uptick in the number of feel-good romantic comedies lately, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City, Netflix's veritable buffet of rom-coms like Always Be My Maybe, Love, Guaranteed starring Rachael Leigh Cook, and The Royal Treatment. Roberts and Clooney are reuniting for Ticket to Paradise, and she spoke about the movie at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, offering up her usual blend of charming self-depreciation and laughs.