Julia Roberts Joked That Her George Clooney Rom-Com Is "Probably Going to Be Terrible"
What's old is definitely new again, whether we're talking about fashion trends or movie trends. In a recent interview, Julia Roberts explained that while her new flick with George Clooney has all the making for a modern-day rom-com classic, fans may want to brace themselves for a major flop. She was joking, of course, but movie fans may have noticed an uptick in the number of feel-good romantic comedies lately, including Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City, Netflix's veritable buffet of rom-coms like Always Be My Maybe, Love, Guaranteed starring Rachael Leigh Cook, and The Royal Treatment. Roberts and Clooney are reuniting for Ticket to Paradise, and she spoke about the movie at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, offering up her usual blend of charming self-depreciation and laughs.
"Christ. I knew this would come up," Roberts told Variety of the movie and working with Clooney. "Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? George, isn't he great!?"
The two have a long history of collaborations, including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Eleven, and Money Monster.
"It is a romantic comedy," she said of Ticket to Paradise. "He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny, and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible, because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."
Ticket to Ride will be Roberts's first rom-com role in two decades, following classics like Mona Lisa Smile, America's Sweethearts, and, of course, seminal works like My Best Friend's Wedding and Pretty Woman. While she made her name with those roles, she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Erin Brokovich. Even while making those romantic comedies, she worked on more serious films like Stepmom and Michael Collins as well. Ticket to Ride has wrapped up production and should be coming out later this year.