Julia Roberts Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Twins For Their 17th Birthday
Julia Roberts is celebrating the birthday of her two eldest children in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to mark the 17th birthday of her twin daughter and son, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, with a never-before-seen baby photo.
The rare snapshot, which was taken in 2004, shows Roberts snuggling up with her then-newborns. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," she captioned the photo, followed by a string of emojis, including 17 birthday cakes.
She shares the twins with her cinematographer husband of 19 years Daniel Moder, who also posted a cute snapshot of the kids on their special day. In the photo, the brother and sister duo sat side-by-side in matching Wonder Woman tops. "these rabble rousers…" he wrote. "17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood."
Julia and Daniel, who met while filming The Mexican, also share 14-year old son Henry. Earlier this year, Hazel experienced another rite of passage as she made her red carpet debut at Cannes with her dad by her side.
And it seems the whole family has a lot to be "thankful" for and celebrate this month. Roberts commemorated another holiday on the social platform: Thanksgiving. The actress posted a selfie wearing a bright-orange beanie writing, "Feeling grateful and thankful. Happy Thanksgiving to All."