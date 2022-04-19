Julia Roberts Had a Rare Designer Fashion Moment While Wearing a Celeb-Loved Spring Trend

While the start of spring usually marks the beginning of sundress season , celebrities are switching it up this year by swapping flowy skirts for tailored shorts . The latest star to take on the spring shorts trend? None other than Julia Roberts , whose latest red carpet look also included a rare designer fashion moment for the actress.

On Monday, Roberts attended the premiere of her new limited series, Gaslit. The actress wore a chic Gucci ensemble for the outing comprised of a gray linen double-breasted jacket, a pale blue dress shirt, and gray-and-black plaid linen shorts. Roberts kept accessories simple in her business-casual look by skipping jewelry and wearing a pair of simple black heels. She styled her auburn hair in waves parted down the middle.

Julia's red carpet appearance comes days after she made press rounds to promote another upcoming project: The actress is set to star alongside George Clooney in a romantic comedy titled Ticket to Paradise. While Roberts is no stranger to the genre, she recently revealed why it's been so long since she's acted in a rom-com during an interview with The New York Times .

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts said. "If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it."

Roberts then added that Ticket to Paradise was the first rom-com to catch her eye in recent years. "They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed," she continued. "But even with that, I thought, well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."