Casual Reminder That Julia Roberts Wore a Pantsuit to the Golden Globes Before It Was Cool 

Sorry for the cliché, but there's really no better way to describe Julia Roberts than "national treasure."

Before we get carried away and start waxing poetic on the ways we love to love her, let's stay focused on the reason you're all here: Her red carpet style.

Whether it’s the stunning floor-length, black and white Valentino gown she slipped into for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards or the fun red mini dress she wore for the 2013 Toronto Film Festival, one thing is for certain — Roberts has some of the best red carpet game in the biz.

But as the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards approach, there’s one look that deserves more than just a simple nod — and that’s the gray men’s pantsuit Roberts wore to the 1990 Golden Globe Awards, where she won for her part in Steel Magnolias. And because this year Roberts is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in Homecoming, it seems like as good a time as ever to pay homage to her iconic suit moment.

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

For starters, Roberts was just 23 years old at the time and beginning to make a name for herself in Hollywood (Pretty Woman had premiered earlier that same year, catapulting her career). When it came to making the gender-bending style statement for her appearance on the red carpet, Roberts told InStyle’s Ariel Foxman in 2014 she picked the suit off the rack at a store.

“I loved the shape of it," she said. "For me, this was the epitome of being dressed up."

Since then, Roberts has donned countless red carpet looks, including the long-sleeve Armani sheath she wore to the 2001 Golden Globes — a look she called “simple and beautiful” — and the stunning blush gown she co-designed with Armani for the 2004 Academy Awards. The dress had a glittering brooch as its centerpiece, completing the Old-Hollywood look.

Image zoom SGranitz/Getty Images

“People thought it was a 50-bazillion-dollar diamond brooch, but it was just a little costume pin!" she said of the look.

In October, Roberts won the InStyle 2018 Style Icon Award and even thanked her younger self for having the guts to make bold fashion choices. (And she wore another suit, which she matched to stylist Elizabeth Stewart's, to boot.)

“If I were to take any credit, I would thank 22-year-old version of me, who wore, ad nauseam, a sort-of-like high-ranking naval jacket that I found at a vintage store with inexplicable black-and-white horizontal striped leggings and thought I was fantastic,” she said during her speech. “For that girl, I thank you.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

You can spot Roberts — as well as many more stars you love — during the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the complete list of nominees in the film and television categories here.