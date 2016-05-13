InStyle Cover Girl Julia Roberts Shares 11 of Her All-Time Favorite Things

Sometimes it's the little things in life that make you smile—even when you're Julia Roberts. The day before the Oscar winner posed for the cover of our June issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, she played a game of favorites with us and spilled a handful of the simple pleasures that she can’t live without.

Topping the list? Her current wardrobe essentials, which include Church's brogues, Rag & Bone jeans, and the perfect white shirt that she wears “obsessively.” Beauty was another topic of conversation for the 48-year-old, who has learned a thing or two about skincare as the face of Lancôme. “I'm outside for a lot of soccer games, so I've had to get real about sun protection,” she told us. (SPF 40 is her go-to.) She also shared the secret to her famously voluminous waves: a spray by longtime hairstylist Serge Normant that she "sprays on psychotically" when she gets out of the shower.

Check out all of the star's picks below, including the hotel that is her home away from home and the game she loves to play with her kids. And to see our full feature with Roberts, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.