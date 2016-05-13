InStyle Cover Girl Julia Roberts Shares 11 of Her All-Time Favorite Things

Michaelangelo Di Battista
Jennifer Ferrise
May 13, 2016 @ 5:00 am

Sometimes it's the little things in life that make you smile—even when you're Julia Roberts. The day before the Oscar winner posed for the cover of our June issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download, she played a game of favorites with us and spilled a handful of the simple pleasures that she can’t live without.

Topping the list? Her current wardrobe essentials, which include Church's brogues, Rag & Bone jeans, and the perfect white shirt that she wears “obsessively.” Beauty was another topic of conversation for the 48-year-old, who has learned a thing or two about skincare as the face of Lancôme. “I'm outside for a lot of soccer games, so I've had to get real about sun protection,” she told us. (SPF 40 is her go-to.) She also shared the secret to her famously voluminous waves: a spray by longtime hairstylist Serge Normant that she "sprays on psychotically" when she gets out of the shower.   

Check out all of the star's picks below, including the hotel that is her home away from home and the game she loves to play with her kids. And to see our full feature with Roberts, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now

1 of 11 Courtesy

Shoe Splurge

"I love brogues. But if a brogue and a boot had a baby, it would be the perfect shoe."

Church's Shoes, $570; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Book Me At

"The Le Bristol in Paris. My kids run downstairs whenever the [resident] cats are in the lobby."

3 of 11 Courtesy

Beauty Routine Essential

“I use Lancôme's foaming wash every day.”

Lancôme Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser, $32; lancome-usa.com.

Advertisement
4 of 11 Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Go-To White Shirt

"I used to wear collared shirts obsessively. Now I rotate between Jil Sander and Dolce & Gabbana (seen above at the 2014 Golden Globes).”

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Fave Family Game

"The kids love to play The Game of Life. And you can't beat backgammon."

The Game of Life, $14; amazon.com.
 

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Mane Secret

“After I shower, I spray Serge Normant's volumizing spray on psychotically.”

Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; sergenormant.com.

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Denim Mainstay

“Like most women, I have tons of jeans and I only wear a few—Rag & Bone usually."

Rag & Bone, $198; saksfifthavenue.com.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Getty Images

Item I Can’t Live Without

"SPF 40 sunscreen. I'm outside for a lot of soccer games."

Advertisement
9 of 11 VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Color Crush

“Orange is the color of caution, but I'm really into it. I always have a little something orange with me.”

Advertisement
10 of 11 Getty Images

Always In My Suitcase

"My kids' toys. When I go away, I take a toy from each one to put on my nightstand.”
 

Advertisement
11 of 11 WireImage

Signature Piece of Jewelry

"My wedding ring."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!