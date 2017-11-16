21 of Julia Roberts's Favorite Things

Carter Smith/Copious Management
Samantha Simon
Nov 16, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Almost three decades after she first captivated audiences with her megawatt smile and trademark tresses in Mystic Pizza, Julia Roberts hasn't lost her magic touch. Whether she's dazzling us with her performances onscreen, turning heads on the red carpet, or looking casual-cool while running errands in L.A., the O.G. Pretty Woman—and our December cover star—is constantly serving up beauty, fashion, and lifestyle inspo for the masses. And she makes it all look easy.

Of course, Roberts's effortless approach to style is admirable in itself. The star—whose latest film, Wonder, hits theaters Nov. 17—knows what she likes, and she prefers stocking up on classic wardrobe staples to following the latest fashion trends. Topping off her must-haves? Patagonia puffer jackets, Mother jeans, Jennifer Meyer rings, and Stallion cowboy boots (Roberts loves her own custom pair so much, we photographed her wearing them for our Western-themed cover story).

VIDEO: Julia Roberts Talks Motherhood

It was only fitting that we asked America's long-reigning sweetheart to dish on all of her go-tos, from fashion and beauty faves to food and pop culture obsessions. Scroll down for 21 of her top picks—and for similar stories, check out the December issue of InStyle, now available available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download.

1 of 21 Courtesy

Haircare Hero

"Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray."

available at nordstrom.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 21 Courtesy

Sneaker obsession

"There's a sneaker obsession in my house," says Roberts. "We're loving Adidas."

available at nordstrom.com $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 21 Courtesy

Denim Must-Have

"Mother jeans."

available at bloomingdales.com $205 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 21 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Style icon 

"Diane Sawyer is eternally chic."

Advertisement
5 of 21 Courtesy

Song on Repeat

"'Wish I Knew You,' by The Revivalists."

available at itunes.apple.com $1.29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 21 Matteo De Santis/EyeEm/Getty Images

Top Travel Spot

"New York City."

Advertisement
7 of 21 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Dream Designer

"Stella McCartney."

Advertisement
8 of 21 Courtesy

Signature scent 

"Lancôme La Via Est Belle."

available at nordstrom.com $69/1 fl. oz. SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 21 Courtesy

Statement sunglasses 

"I can’t change my sunglasses like handkerchiefs, because they’re prescription. But I love Gucci." 

available at gucci.com $360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 21 Jackson Davis/Netflix

Binge-Worthy TV Show

"Ozark."

Advertisement
11 of 21 Courtesy

Best Boots

"Vintage cowboy boots are never out of style." [Pictured: Stallion custom boots.]

available at stallionboots.com for retailers $1,400 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 21 Getty Images

Restaurant Pick

"I like a good bowl of pasta from Lupa in New York."

Advertisement
13 of 21 Courtesy (2)

Go-To Jewelry

"Jennifer Meyer." [Ring at left: $825, barneys.com; right: $450, ylang23.com]

Advertisement
14 of 21 shopheist/Instagram

Shopping Spot

"Heist on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice."

Advertisement
15 of 21 Courtesy

Current Read

"How to Behave in a Crowd [by Camille Bordas]. It's so good."

available at amazon.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 21 Courtesy

Makeup MVP

"Lancôme Grandiôse Extrême Mascara."

available at nordstrom.com $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 21 Courtesy

Cozy Essential

"R Label cardigan."

available at shop.thereset.com $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 21 Courtesy

FAVE HANDBAG

"Givenchy duffel bag."

available at barneys.com $2,450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 21 Courtesy

Skincare savior 

"Aquaphor."

available at amazon.com $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 21 Courtesy

Winter essential 

"Patagonia jacket."

available at urbanoutfitters.com $229 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 21 PeopleImages/Getty Images

Beauty splurge

"A spa day."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!