Julia Fox Went Nightclubbing in a Leather Bustier and a Matching Micro Miniskirt

Julia Fox and her string of sexy outfits are never not doing the most. Just days ago, she wore a groutfit that was barely held together by a combination of strings and snaps, and before that, the actress modeled a DIY patchwork skirt fashioned from Polaroids of herself. Undoubtedly, her looks are always working overtime, and yesterday's in particular, was pulling a late night.

On Thursday, Fox went clubbing at The Cock nightclub in New York City, wearing a strapless black leather bustier with tiny slashes and silver rings adorned allover. The lingerie-inspired top featured massive hip cutouts on each side, and was paired with a matching micro miniskirt and thigh-high stiletto boots. Adding to the '90s club kid aesthetic of her outfit, Julia accessorized with a cutout choker necklace and a slouchy, gunmetal-glitter bag.

Her glam was just as edgy as her outfit, with Fox teaming thick winged liner with bleached brows and tousled waves.

As bizarre as Fox's fashion choices may be, she believes her outfits are "providing a visual service" to the public. "Sometimes the paparazzi gets me, and I look like s—, you know? If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service," she said to People, clarifying, "a visual service" to the people.

Though, the public's opinion about her style doesn't matter to Julia. "I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," she explained of what she strives for when getting dress for the day. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."