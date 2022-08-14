Julia Fox Wore a Black Leather Minidress with a Matching Swim Cap

And a thigh-high boot and pump hybrid.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2022
Julia Fox Swim Cap
Photo: Getty

Another day, another bizarre street style moment from Julia Fox.

After wearing arguably her boldest, most skin-baring look to date, the actress one-upped herself once again in the campiest of camp outfits. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a strapless black minidress with the most unexpected accessory ever: a swim cap. The high-drama headpiece matched her dress, as well as a pair of hybrid boot-heels with cutouts on each foot, and featured a chin strap.

Julia Fox Swim Cap
Getty

Fox accessorized with a black top-handle bag and her signature dark smoky eye. Her hair, meanwhile, was worn down and in messy waves that fell out from beneath her hat.

The swimming cap isn't the only accessory Fox has transformed into an avant-garde add-on. Back in April, she paired her one-armed red latex top with a graphic low-rise skirt and a quirky crimson handbag that featured a Polaroid of a woman sitting on a stepladder, and that same month, she wore the tallest pair of monster platform boots that could easily upstage Lady Gaga.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Denim Miniskirt
Kylie Jenner Put a High Fashion Twist on the Denim Miniskirt
Julia Fox Nightclub Outfit
Julia Fox Went Nightclubbing in a Leather Bustier and a Matching Micro Miniskirt
Julia Fox Paired Her Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Julia Fox Wore a Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Julia Fox Tribeca Film Festival
Julia Fox Rode Her Bike to a Movie Premiere While Wearing a Tiny Miniskirt and an Even Tinier Top
julia fox red top and mermaid skirt
Julia Fox Paired a One-Armed Latex Top With the Most Chaotic Graphic Mermaid Skirt
Julia Fox Black Leather Jacket Bleached Brows May 2022
Julia Fox Debuted Bleached Brows in a Backless Jacket and Thigh-High Boots
Anne Hathaway Valentino Couture Show 2022
Anne Hathaway Takes Barbiecore to the Extreme in a Sparkly Pink Minidress and Ankle-Breaking Platforms
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Wore a Bikini in a Bold Yet Classic Pattern
Jessica Biel Kenzo Show PFW
Jessica Biel Styled Her Houndstooth Suit with an Itty-Bitty Bra
Kylie jenner silver dress
Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display
Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake PFW
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment
julia fox all black outfit
Julia Fox Paired an Ab-Baring Bra Top With a Crazy Low-Rise Skirt
Kim Kardashian North West Nose Chains Jean-Paul Gaultier Show
Kim Kardashian and North West Twinned with Matching Nose Chains at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian's Seaside Attire Included a Skin-Tight Dress With an Extreme Hip Cutout
Amal Clooney Sleeveless Turtleneck
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in the Perfect Transitional Knit
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve