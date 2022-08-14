Julia Fox Wore a Black Leather Minidress with a Matching Swim Cap

Another day, another bizarre street style moment from Julia Fox.

After wearing arguably her boldest, most skin-baring look to date, the actress one-upped herself once again in the campiest of camp outfits. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a strapless black minidress with the most unexpected accessory ever: a swim cap. The high-drama headpiece matched her dress, as well as a pair of hybrid boot-heels with cutouts on each foot, and featured a chin strap.

Getty

Fox accessorized with a black top-handle bag and her signature dark smoky eye. Her hair, meanwhile, was worn down and in messy waves that fell out from beneath her hat.

The swimming cap isn't the only accessory Fox has transformed into an avant-garde add-on. Back in April, she paired her one-armed red latex top with a graphic low-rise skirt and a quirky crimson handbag that featured a Polaroid of a woman sitting on a stepladder, and that same month, she wore the tallest pair of monster platform boots that could easily upstage Lady Gaga.