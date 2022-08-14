Celebrity Julia Fox Wore a Black Leather Minidress with a Matching Swim Cap And a thigh-high boot and pump hybrid. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Another day, another bizarre street style moment from Julia Fox. After wearing arguably her boldest, most skin-baring look to date, the actress one-upped herself once again in the campiest of camp outfits. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a strapless black minidress with the most unexpected accessory ever: a swim cap. The high-drama headpiece matched her dress, as well as a pair of hybrid boot-heels with cutouts on each foot, and featured a chin strap. Getty Fox accessorized with a black top-handle bag and her signature dark smoky eye. Her hair, meanwhile, was worn down and in messy waves that fell out from beneath her hat. Julia Fox Made a Case for Two-In-One Fashion with Her Trench Coat and Built-In Crop Top Combo The swimming cap isn't the only accessory Fox has transformed into an avant-garde add-on. Back in April, she paired her one-armed red latex top with a graphic low-rise skirt and a quirky crimson handbag that featured a Polaroid of a woman sitting on a stepladder, and that same month, she wore the tallest pair of monster platform boots that could easily upstage Lady Gaga. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit