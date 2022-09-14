Julia Fox Just Took All-Leather Dressing to the Next Level With a Matching Jacket and Trouser Look

And she wore her matching leather pants unzipped to reveal briefs.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
Published on September 14, 2022 @ 01:02PM
Julia Fox Leather Pants Jacket 2022 Fashion Week New York City
Photo: Getty Images

Julia Fox is taking on New York Fashion Week in the best way she knows how: in chaotic and headline-making outfits. From a mermaid inspired dress (complete with a coral-like neckline) to duct tape bandeau top, the actress has proven how seriously she takes fashion. In fact, Fox even walked in the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Fox continued to make waves at the Jonathan Simkhai show in a head-to-toe black leather ensemble that was comprised of baggy pants that were unzipped to reveal white briefs, platform boots, and motorcycle jacket (with attached gloves) that she wore open with nothing underneath. Fox accessorized with a matching baguette bag and sported bleached brows and dark eyeshadow for glam. Her hair was styled in wet-looking beach waves that were deeply parted to one side.

Fox isn't one to hide behind clothes — or anything else, for that matter. The actress and muse recently told Paper all about her days as a dominatrix with a super-sexy shoot back at the place where it all started: a dungeon in Chelsea, Manhattan.

"One thing I'll say about working in a dungeon is I went in as an 18-year-old, still in high school, insecure," she said. "I had self-esteem issues. But being in that environment — that was so predominantly female — was so nice. I got self-worth and self-esteem."

