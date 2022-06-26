Julia Fox Made a Case for Two-In-One Fashion with Her Trench Coat and Built-In Crop Top Combo

Getting dressed just got that much easier.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2022
Julia Fox Leather Jacket Crop Top Combo
Photo: Getty

Julia Fox's latest outfit just took the stress out of getting dressed.

On Saturday, the actress made a compelling case for adding pieces to your wardrobe that pull double duty while attending the MADE Class of 2022 show at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. Dressed in a three-piece burgundy leather set, Fox paired her floor-length trench coat that featured a built-in croc-embossed crop top underneath (connected via a belt above her ribcage) with matching shiny leather trousers. The jacket-top combo not only looked super chic, but also significantly cut down the time of putting together an outfit. A win, win — if you ask us.

Julia complemented the deep red color of her outfit with black accessories, including pointed-toe pumps and geometric sunglasses. Her jet black manicure also coordinated with the rest of her appearance. When it came to her glam, she went for a more subdued look than usual, wearing her long hair down in loose waves with a middle part and a matte red lip.

While leather in the summer may be too hot for most, Fox is clearly committed to her signature edgy style — but that doesn't mean she isn't willing to compromise for warmer weather. Earlier this week, she went nightclubbing and wore another all-leather look that consisted of a barely-there bustier and a micro miniskirt, and before that, she wore a similar version of the same outfit on the red carpet during the Tribeca Film Festival.

