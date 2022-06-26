Julia Fox Made a Case for Two-In-One Fashion with Her Trench Coat and Built-In Crop Top Combo

Julia Fox's latest outfit just took the stress out of getting dressed.

On Saturday, the actress made a compelling case for adding pieces to your wardrobe that pull double duty while attending the MADE Class of 2022 show at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. Dressed in a three-piece burgundy leather set, Fox paired her floor-length trench coat that featured a built-in croc-embossed crop top underneath (connected via a belt above her ribcage) with matching shiny leather trousers. The jacket-top combo not only looked super chic, but also significantly cut down the time of putting together an outfit. A win, win — if you ask us.

Julia complemented the deep red color of her outfit with black accessories, including pointed-toe pumps and geometric sunglasses. Her jet black manicure also coordinated with the rest of her appearance. When it came to her glam, she went for a more subdued look than usual, wearing her long hair down in loose waves with a middle part and a matte red lip.

While leather in the summer may be too hot for most, Fox is clearly committed to her signature edgy style — but that doesn't mean she isn't willing to compromise for warmer weather. Earlier this week, she went nightclubbing and wore another all-leather look that consisted of a barely-there bustier and a micro miniskirt, and before that, she wore a similar version of the same outfit on the red carpet during the Tribeca Film Festival.