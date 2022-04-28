Julia Fox Paired a One-Armed Latex Top With the Most Chaotic Graphic Mermaid Skirt

Julia Fox has worn so many insane outfits within the last few months that at this point, we'd be more surprised if she stepped out in a T-shirt and jeans. Alas, basic is simply not the way of the Fox, and her latest ensemble delivered the same signature blend of fashion and chaos we've come to expect from the actress.

On Wednesday, Julia was spotted in another head-turning look during a night out at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. She wore a red latex turtleneck for the occasion, which featured an asymmetrical hem and only one glove-sleeve arm. The star paired the shiny top with a low-rise graphic mermaid skirt covered in a red, navy, and white-colored print. Fox accessorized the outfit with crimson pointy-toe pumps and a quirky red handbag showcasing a photo of a woman sitting on a step ladder. She skipped her trademark black eyeliner for the excursion, opting for subtle glam and voluminous, blown-out hair with a side part.

Julia's red-hot fit wasn't the only interesting look she debuted within the last week — and if anything, it was slightly tame in comparison. Over the weekend, Fox hit the streets of Manhattan wearing a side-boob-baring lace-up slip dress that left little to the imagination. She paired the barely-there silky slip with the tallest ankle-breaking platform boots and a quilted handbag. Fox was sure to share a series of outfit pics on her Instagram captioned, "I 💔 NY."