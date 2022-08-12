Celebrity Julia Fox's Latex Miniskirt Had More Cutouts Than Fabric And she wore an itty-bitty top to match. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Julia Fox might've just stepped out in her boldest look to date — and that's saying a lot for the actress, who once reworked her skirt's waistband into the tiniest bra top and is constantly redefining the meaning of "low-rise." On Thursday, Fox failed to go incognito while running errands in Los Angeles, thanks to her black latex, butt-baring miniskirt and coordinating itty-bitty crop top. Showing off more skin than anything else, the matching set was barely held together by several strips of fabric and two geometric silver clasps. Getty Julia teamed the risky outfit with see-through stilettos, long loose waves, and a subdued take on her signature Fox eye makeup. Julia Fox's Groutfit Is Hanging On by 1,000 Threads The shock-and-awe factor of Fox's clothes is almost always intentional. Admitting that she increases the chances of the paparazzi spotting her so she can show off her latest sartorial creation, Fox told People, "Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—, you know? If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service." She went on to clarify, "a visual service." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit