Julia Fox's Latex Miniskirt Had More Cutouts Than Fabric

And she wore an itty-bitty top to match.

By
Alicia Brunker
Published on August 12, 2022
Julia Fox Cutout Miniskirt
Photo: Getty

Julia Fox might've just stepped out in her boldest look to date — and that's saying a lot for the actress, who once reworked her skirt's waistband into the tiniest bra top and is constantly redefining the meaning of "low-rise."

On Thursday, Fox failed to go incognito while running errands in Los Angeles, thanks to her black latex, butt-baring miniskirt and coordinating itty-bitty crop top. Showing off more skin than anything else, the matching set was barely held together by several strips of fabric and two geometric silver clasps.

Julia Fox Cutout Miniskirt
Getty

Julia teamed the risky outfit with see-through stilettos, long loose waves, and a subdued take on her signature Fox eye makeup.

The shock-and-awe factor of Fox's clothes is almost always intentional. Admitting that she increases the chances of the paparazzi spotting her so she can show off her latest sartorial creation, Fox told People, "Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—, you know? If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service." She went on to clarify, "a visual service."

