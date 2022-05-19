Julia Fox's Puffy Red Latex Bra Top Came with a Matching Low-Rise Skirt
Julia Fox's fashion always causes an internet frenzy — like that time she sliced off her jean's waistband to wear as a bra or went to Whole Foods in her undies. This time, she opted to wear a fire-hydrant red two-piece to a Los Angeles wrap party for her upcoming film The Trainer.
Fox's traffic-stopping crimson latex set included a bra top with built-in puff-sleeves and gloves and a super low-rise maxiskirt of the same crinkly material with a giant slit in the back. Matching knee-high, stiletto boots completed the eye-catching ensemble accessorized with a tiny metallic silver handbag. Her hair was parted down the middle, and she wore a subdued orange-red lip.
Fox will star alongside Vito Schnabel, Steven Van Zandt, and Taylour Paige in the dark comedy that's set to premiere in 2023. According to Deadline, the film, directed by Tony Kaye, is an original story written by Schnabel and Jeff Solomon that will follow an LA-based fitness trainer over an eight day period of chaos all in pursuit of realizing his dream.
"The idea of the film came into my head about ten years ago and it's incredible to have it come together with Tony Kaye, whom I've spent many months working on this project with as our director and cinematographer," Schnabel told the publication. "I see him as one of the most talented artists in sound manufacturing and motion pictures and it's an honor to be able to work with him."