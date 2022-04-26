Julia Fox Wore a Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots

After Julia Fox 's usual lineup of head-turning looks — which includes a DIY denim set and a skeletal hand halter dress — you'd expect the shock value of her sometimes-bizarre style to decrease a bit. But most recently, the actress stepped out in a head-turning, butt- and underboob-baring slip dress and the tallest pair of monster platform pumps, ever, all in a New York minute.

Over the weekend, the actress strolled along the streets of Manhattan in an ivory silk smock designed by Jade Cropper with the highest lace-up side slit that didn't allow for any undergarments. Fox went braless under the tea-length piece, which also had an asymmetric top that slipped off one shoulder. She paired the dainty, barely there dress with arguably even wilder, sky-high black patent-leather boots and a matching quilted handbag.

Fox posted a roundup of photos taken while she's traipsing around the city wearing the jaw-dropping look to her Instagram with the caption, "I 💔 NY."

Fox's funky fashion sense, and perhaps her dating stint with Kanye West, has caught the attention of high-fashion brands like Supreme. The star modeled in a recent campaign for the line, where she posed as a flight attendant wearing an unbuttoned striped shirt over a red lacy bra.