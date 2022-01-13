Julia Fox Just Took Low-Rise Pants to a New Extreme
Ultra low-rise pants have already made a comeback, but exactly how low can they go in this new era? Well, it appears Julia Fox might have the answer.
On Wednesday night, the actress and her new boyfriend Kanye West were spotted on a double date with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather at Delilah's in Los Angeles, and for the occasion, she wore low-rise trousers to end all low-rise trousers. She paired her black leather pants that slung below her hipbone with an extreme crop top. The abbreviated shirt featured a turtleneck and built-in leather gloves to match, and from behind, it offered a peek at Julia's large cello tattoo on her back.
Fox finished off her gravity-defying outfit with black patent leather boots and a croc-embossed tiny purse.
It appears as if Fox has an affinity for sexy, skin-baring pants. Her low-rise trousers look came just a week after wearing thong pants while on her second date with West. Thong pants aside, Julia shared every detail from the new couple's date night in an essay for Interview magazine. In the piece, aptly titled "Date Night," Julia revealed that she and Kanye saw Slave Play and had dinner at Carbone, where they had a full-on photoshoot. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Julia explained.
"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me," she continued. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment." Fox concluded, "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."