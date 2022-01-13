Julia Fox Just Took Low-Rise Pants to a New Extreme

Ultra low-rise pants have already made a comeback, but exactly how low can they go in this new era? Well, it appears Julia Fox might have the answer.

On Wednesday night, the actress and her new boyfriend Kanye West were spotted on a double date with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather at Delilah's in Los Angeles, and for the occasion, she wore low-rise trousers to end all low-rise trousers. She paired her black leather pants that slung below her hipbone with an extreme crop top. The abbreviated shirt featured a turtleneck and built-in leather gloves to match, and from behind, it offered a peek at Julia's large cello tattoo on her back.