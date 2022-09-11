Celebrity Julia Fox's Top Is Just a Single Strip of Duct Tape Anything goes during NYFW. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 @ 01:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Just about anything goes during New York Fashion Week — from naked dresses of every variety to mismatched colors, prints, and even shoes. But leave it to Julia Fox to take this call-to-action to the extreme and wear a top constructed entirely from a strip of duct tape. On Saturday, the actress stepped out in one of her most risqué outfits, wearing just a skinny band of silver tape across her chest on top, and on bottom, low-rise silky pants layered underneath a deconstructed pair of army green trousers by Junya Watanabe. She accessorized with a silver handbag that matched her teeny-tiny top, as well as chunky black combat boots. Her hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part and was complemented by her signature smoky eye makeup and dewy skin. Getty So far, Fox has attended the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, where she wore a see-through pearl dress with a purse made out of Saran Wrap, and the following day, she showed up to Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory with her 20-month-old son Valentino in matching all-black ensembles. Getty Julia Fox Wore a Black Leather Minidress with a Matching Swim Cap Fox has previously admitted that her style is over-the-top, but she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her outfits. "I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Fox told People. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit