Julia Fox's Top Is Just a Single Strip of Duct Tape

Just about anything goes during New York Fashion Week — from naked dresses of every variety to mismatched colors, prints, and even shoes. But leave it to Julia Fox to take this call-to-action to the extreme and wear a top constructed entirely from a strip of duct tape.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out in one of her most risqué outfits, wearing just a skinny band of silver tape across her chest on top, and on bottom, low-rise silky pants layered underneath a deconstructed pair of army green trousers by Junya Watanabe. She accessorized with a silver handbag that matched her teeny-tiny top, as well as chunky black combat boots. Her hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part and was complemented by her signature smoky eye makeup and dewy skin.

Getty

So far, Fox has attended the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, where she wore a see-through pearl dress with a purse made out of Saran Wrap, and the following day, she showed up to Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory with her 20-month-old son Valentino in matching all-black ensembles.

Getty

Fox has previously admitted that her style is over-the-top, but she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her outfits. "I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Fox told People. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."