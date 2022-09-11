Julia Fox's Top Is Just a Single Strip of Duct Tape

Anything goes during NYFW.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 11, 2022 @ 01:00PM
Julia Fox Duct Tape Top
Photo: Getty

Just about anything goes during New York Fashion Week — from naked dresses of every variety to mismatched colors, prints, and even shoes. But leave it to Julia Fox to take this call-to-action to the extreme and wear a top constructed entirely from a strip of duct tape.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out in one of her most risqué outfits, wearing just a skinny band of silver tape across her chest on top, and on bottom, low-rise silky pants layered underneath a deconstructed pair of army green trousers by Junya Watanabe. She accessorized with a silver handbag that matched her teeny-tiny top, as well as chunky black combat boots. Her hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part and was complemented by her signature smoky eye makeup and dewy skin.

Julia Fox Duct Tape Top
Getty

So far, Fox has attended the annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party, where she wore a see-through pearl dress with a purse made out of Saran Wrap, and the following day, she showed up to Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory with her 20-month-old son Valentino in matching all-black ensembles.

Julia Fox Duct Tape Top
Getty

Fox has previously admitted that her style is over-the-top, but she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her outfits. "I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Fox told People. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Julia Fox Nightclub Outfit
Julia Fox Went Nightclubbing in a Leather Bustier and a Matching Micro Miniskirt
Julia Fox Gray String Cutout Outfit New York City
Julia Fox's Groutfit Is Hanging On by 1,000 Threads
Julia Fox Black Leather Jacket Bleached Brows May 2022
Julia Fox Debuted Bleached Brows in a Backless Jacket and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna's Sporty Date Night Look Included an Oversized Jersey and Designer Adidas Clogs
Issa Rae - "Civil" Opening Night Premiere American Black Film Fest
Issa Rae's Loewe Outfit Is the Perfect Combination of Cool and Confusing
Tessa Thompson
Celebrities Are Discovering the Brand Fashion Editors Wanted to Keep a Secret
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Best Backless Bras
7 Actually Supportive Backless Bras That Will Stay in Place
Best Slips
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Coachella
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her See-Through Chain Minidress with a Cutout Swimsuit
Work Outfits
Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas
Fashion editor memorial day sale picks
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the Only 7 Memorial Day Deals Worth Shopping
Billie Eilish
Only One Celebrity Was Brave Enough to Wear This Major Shoe Trend to The Oscar's After Party
Rihanna
Celebrities Are Living in a Fantasy World of Nonsense Poots
Festival Fashion
These Are the Biggest Festival Fashion Trends for 2022, According to Stylists
Actually, This Eyeliner Is So Hot Right Now
Actually, Super Bold Eyeliner Is So Hot Right Now