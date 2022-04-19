Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts

Julia Fox replaced her teeny, tiny tops with a teeny, tiny dress — though if her personal brand is showing off plenty of skin, she's still hitting that mark. For her latest outing (which took place in Paris this time around), Fox skipped out on DIY clothes for a super-short croc-embossed black corset dress by Seks LLC that laced down the back and had a statement-making chunky silver zipper in the front. The Daily Mail published photos of the outfit, which included the accessory du jour, opera gloves, and a coordinating Balenciaga Hourglass bag.