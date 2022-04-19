Julia Fox Wore a Super-Short Croc Corset Dress With Huge Hip Cutouts
Julia Fox replaced her teeny, tiny tops with a teeny, tiny dress — though if her personal brand is showing off plenty of skin, she's still hitting that mark. For her latest outing (which took place in Paris this time around), Fox skipped out on DIY clothes for a super-short croc-embossed black corset dress by Seks LLC that laced down the back and had a statement-making chunky silver zipper in the front. The Daily Mail published photos of the outfit, which included the accessory du jour, opera gloves, and a coordinating Balenciaga Hourglass bag.
Fox's entire outfit was an inky black color, and though she skipped out on her signature exaggerated eyeshadow, she added a kitten flick and let the dress take center stage. The ultra-mini corset included large cutouts for her hips and silver buckles at the hem. Matching black, over-the-knee boots finished the look, which didn't seem to give her any trouble as she walked along the City of Lights' famed (and oft-dangerous) cobblestones and posed for photographers.
Complex reports that Fox's Parisian stroll comes after her campaign with streetwear giant Supreme. Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine shot the line's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which shows Fox as a flight attendant (Alexa: play Britney's "Toxic").
Fox's top billing at Supreme comes after the brand announced that Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory would be its new creative director. In addition to the apparel and accessories in Fox's campaign, the new collection includes Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and an Airstream travel trailer, which is perfectly in line with the label's quirky releases, which have included everything from table wear and bricks to novelty ashtrays and cherry-flavored Chapstick.