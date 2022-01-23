Julia Fox Gave Madonna's Iconic Cone Bra a Modern Update

On Sunday morning, Fox and West attended the Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week, and their appearance checked off two major relationship milestones, as they had their very first couple twinning moment and made their debut as boyfriend and girlfriend in an official setting. For the occasion, Julia wore might have been her boldest look yet. Sporting a Canadian tuxedo, the actress seemingly channeled Madonna in a cropped denim jacket with conical detailing on the chest — much like the Jean Paul Gaultier cone bras worn by the singer on her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990.