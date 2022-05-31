Julia Fox Debuted Bleached Brows in a Backless Jacket and Thigh-High Boots
Julia Fox continues to wow people everywhere with her risqué fashion choices. This time, she added a surprising beauty element that has us raising our, well, eyebrows.
Over the weekend, Fox stepped out in an all-leather look that she showed off while posing for a few cameras. The ensemble included a black floor-length trench coat with enormous shoulder pads and no back that she paired with a bra top, matching micro-miniskirt, and thigh-high, pointy-toed stiletto boots. She accessorized with a Balenciaga bag and gloves. For glam, she wore her hair straight and parted down the middle and sported bleached brows that arguably stole the show, despite her jaw-dropping outfit. A sharp cat-eye and peachy cheeks and lips also received honorable mentions.
Following her Kanye West dating stint, the actress has become synonymous with edgy and bold style. She often dons all-latex looks or confusing cut-out ensembles. Earlier this year, Fox opened up about her style in an interview with The Cut.
"[The publicity team was] like, 'Oh, they're a little too editorial,' 'It's too sexy. It's too provocative. It's too out-there,'" she told the publication. "I was just like, 'OK, I guess I just have to be more Hollywood and more bland.' But fuck that narrative if I want to pop out and wear crazy shit — which is what I want to wear."