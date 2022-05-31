Julia Fox Debuted Bleached Brows in a Backless Jacket and Thigh-High Boots

Over the weekend, Fox stepped out in an all-leather look that she showed off while posing for a few cameras. The ensemble included a black floor-length trench coat with enormous shoulder pads and no back that she paired with a bra top, matching micro-miniskirt, and thigh-high, pointy-toed stiletto boots. She accessorized with a Balenciaga bag and gloves. For glam, she wore her hair straight and parted down the middle and sported bleached brows that arguably stole the show, despite her jaw-dropping outfit. A sharp cat-eye and peachy cheeks and lips also received honorable mentions.