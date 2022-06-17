Julia Fox Rode Her Bike to a Movie Premiere While Wearing a Tiny Miniskirt and an Even Tinier Top

"I'm a 'by any means' necessary type of b—!"

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

Published on June 17, 2022

Nothing was going to stop Julia Fox from making it to the premiere of her friend's short film Savitree at Tribeca Film Festival last night — especially not a little New York City traffic. On Thursday, the actress shared a video of herself in full glam riding a bike to Manhattan's Spring Studios in Tribeca, and alongside the short clip, she wrote, "I'm a 'by any means' type of b—!"

She's not kidding. Pedaling through the city's streets while wearing a tiny black leather miniskirt, an even tinier top, and matching thigh-high, pointy-toed stiletto boots is no joke.

Julia Fox Tribeca Film Festival
@juliafox/Instagram

Luckily, Fox arrived to the red carpet on time and modeled her all-leather look, which expertly embodied her signature bold style. She paired her ultra low-rise miniskirt and kinky boots with a cropped leather jacket and a sculptural 3D-printed bralette. The cropped shirt featured a high neckline with artful cutouts and a bandeau-like bra across the chest. Julia added even more shock value with her glam, teaming her newly-bleached brows with arched black eyeliner. Her brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and on her hands, she sported a French manicure.

Julia Fox Tribeca Film Festival
Getty

It's never a dull moment when Julia gets dressed. Last month, she debuted her aforementioned bleached eyebrows in a backless jacket that highlighted her bra, micro-miniskirt, and matching boots from behind, and before that, she casually walked down the sidewalk in a butt-baring lace-up dress with the tallest platform boots à la Lady Gaga.

