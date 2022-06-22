Celebrity Julia Fox's Groutfit Is Hanging On by 1,000 Threads And a few snaps for good measure. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Julia Fox isn't one to shy away from daring fashion choices or borderline bizarre beauty beats. But her latest outfit just took the "groufit" to a whole new level that involves strings, straps, and lots of them. On Tuesday, Fox stepped out in a gray, Alejandre coordinating set that included a super-cropped cutout shirt that tied in the front with long, thin strips and very chaotic cargo pants with a flossing midsection and a snap-away bikini line that she left partially undone to reveal her hips. Ivory pointy-toed pumps accompanied the look that she accessorized with a black baguette bag and a thin headband that pushed her hair back. Fox kept her bleached brows, which she debuted back in May. Julia Fox Modeled a Skirt Made of Polaroids As a frequent dabbler in barely there tops, lace-up dresses, and waistband bras, it's clear that Fox is committed to giving her fans a lot to see. She recently told People that she feels her wild outfits are a "visual service" to the world. "Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like shit, you know?" she explained. "If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service." But the public perception doesn't really bother the actress; she only cares about one person's opinion: her own. "I think just being fearless, not giving a fuck, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not. If I think it's cool, then it's cool." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit