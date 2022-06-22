Julia Fox's Groutfit Is Hanging On by 1,000 Threads

Julia Fox isn't one to shy away from daring fashion choices or borderline bizarre beauty beats. But her latest outfit just took the "groufit" to a whole new level that involves strings, straps, and lots of them.

On Tuesday, Fox stepped out in a gray, Alejandre coordinating set that included a super-cropped cutout shirt that tied in the front with long, thin strips and very chaotic cargo pants with a flossing midsection and a snap-away bikini line that she left partially undone to reveal her hips. Ivory pointy-toed pumps accompanied the look that she accessorized with a black baguette bag and a thin headband that pushed her hair back. Fox kept her bleached brows, which she debuted back in May.

As a frequent dabbler in barely there tops, lace-up dresses, and waistband bras, it's clear that Fox is committed to giving her fans a lot to see. She recently told People that she feels her wild outfits are a "visual service" to the world.

"Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like shit, you know?" she explained. "If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service."

But the public perception doesn't really bother the actress; she only cares about one person's opinion: her own. "I think just being fearless, not giving a fuck, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not. If I think it's cool, then it's cool."