Britney Spears' Request To Remove Father Jamie Spears From Conservatorship Has Been Denied
The initial request to remove her father was filed last November.
Britney Spears' request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the financial aspects of her conservatorship, has been denied.
On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny denied the request which was first filed by Britney's attorney Samuel D. Ingham III last November. The order comes after the singer's heartbreaking statement last week, demanding an end to her conservatorship.
"I deserve to have a life. I worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and do what I need to do," she said during the statement. "I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things."
Earlier this year, the judge allowed wealth-management company Bessemer Trust to act as the co-conservator for the financial aspect of the conservatorship, however, NPR notes that Jamie still remains the main conservator on all aspects of the conservatorship, both financial and personal.
During her testimony, the "Piece of Me" singer revealed that the felt "bullied" and controlled in her conservatorship — to the point where she isn't permitted to remove her IUD birth control.
"I have an IUD in my body right now that won't let me have a baby and my conservators won't let me go to the doctor to take it out," she said. "I wanna be able to get married and have a baby."
She added, "I've told the world I'm happy and OK. I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep."
After Britney's appeal, the judge stated that she was brave to be sharing her story and the legal system would be cooperative with her requests. But that has yet to remain seen.