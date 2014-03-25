whitelogo
whitelogo
Judd Nelson
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Judd Nelson
Movies
An Ode to The Breakfast Club (Which Just Hit a Milestone This Week!)
Mar 25, 2014 @ 2:36 pm
Movies
The Breakfast Club Turns 25: What's Your Favorite Scene?
Sep 21, 2010 @ 3:27 pm
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!