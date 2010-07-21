Joy Bryant & David Pope

Model and actress Joy Bryant wed her fiance David Pope Saturday June 28, 2008 in Amagansett according to People.com. The couple announced their engagement in October 2007 and opted for a summer affair.
The Dress
The bride wore a custom Missoni gown, designed by her friend Angela Missoni, and accessorized with a fresh gardenia. The groom donned a suit by Calvin Klein Collection. The duo said "I do" in front of about 100 guests at a private beachfront estate before celebrating at the reception where Bryant changed into a floral Missoni minidress.
The Couple
