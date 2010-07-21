Joy Bryant & David Pope

2 of 2 Cheryl Fox/Contour by Getty Images

The Dress

The bride wore a custom Missoni gown, designed by her friend Angela Missoni, and accessorized with a fresh gardenia. The groom donned a suit by Calvin Klein Collection. The duo said "I do" in front of about 100 guests at a private beachfront estate before celebrating at the reception where Bryant changed into a floral Missoni minidress.