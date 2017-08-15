whitelogo
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Welcome Second Child
Aug 15, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Fashion
Meet the Costume Designer You Never Knew You Knew
Nov 04, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Travel
5 Classic Movies That Make Us Want to Hop on a Flight to the Windy City
Jul 29, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Josh Hartnett on How His Daughter Has Changed Him: "Your Ego Just Melts Away"
Apr 28, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Star Couples
Josh Hartnett Is a Dad!
Dec 02, 2015 @ 6:15 pm
