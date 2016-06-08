Transformers Star Josh Duhamel Talks Father’s Day Plans, Says He’s Sure Wife Fergie Has “Something Up Her Sleeve!”

For Josh Duhamel, there’s no such thing as the lazy days of summer.

Just a few weeks ago, the star announced that he would be reprising his role as Lieutenant Colonel William Lennox in the next installment of the Transformers film series—and he’s already returned to the set. “We’ve already done some pre-shoots, and we start up again in the next few weeks,” Duhamel recently told InStyle while discussing his work with the #enlistme veteran support campaign. “I’m really just pumped to be back. There’s nothing like the energy of a Michael Bay set.”

Still, Duhamel admitted that returning for the much-hyped Transformers: The Last Night felt slightly daunting at first. “It’s a little bit scary, because I’ve been out for a while,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m just excited to get back to Colonel Lennox.”

When he’s not filming, Duhamel spends family time with his wife, Fergie, and their 2-year-old son, Axl. And with Father’s Day quickly approaching, he’s waiting to see what Fergie has in store. “I guess we’ll wait to see if she’s planned anything,” said Duhamel. “But I’m sure she’s got something up her sleeve!”

In addition to planning family activities, Fergie’s also been hitting the studio. Her next album is rumored to be coming out in the near future, and when we asked Duhamel which of his wife’s songs he most enjoys jamming out to in the car, the star revealed that it’s actually a yet-to-be-released track titled “A Little Work.”

“You’ll hear it soon enough!” teased the star. We’ll be staying tuned—that’s for sure.