Jordin Sparks
Celebrity
Jordin Sparks Welcomes Her First Child!
May 05, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Jordin Sparks’s Stepsister Died from Sickle Cell Anemia. Here’s What You Should Know About the Disease
Jan 31, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
Jordin Sparks's 16-Year-Old Step-Sister Dies from Sickle Cell Anemia Complications
Jan 31, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
15 Times Birthday Girl Jordin Sparks Showed Major Love on Instagram
Dec 22, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Jordin Sparks's Baby Bump Makes Its Red Carpet Debut in Chic LBD
Dec 05, 2017 @ 10:00 pm
Videos
American Idol
Winner Jordin Sparks Is Married—with a Baby on the Way
Nov 14, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing the National Anthem Before Monday's NFL Game
Sep 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018
Sep 11, 2017 @ 7:15 am
Awards & Events
The Top 6
Essence
Festival Instagrams Thus Far
Jul 02, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Celebrity
Say Goodbye to
American Idol
by Reliving the Winning Moments from Every Season
Apr 06, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
ICYMI: Jordin Sparks Talks Inspiration, Life Advice, and More in
InStyle
Chat
Aug 27, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Tech
The 10 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend
Mar 23, 2015 @ 11:33 am
Red Carpet
The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2015 Grammy Awards
Feb 09, 2015 @ 10:35 am
Grammys
Jordin Sparks Takes an Opportunity to Attend the Grammys Solo
Feb 06, 2015 @ 4:01 pm
BET Awards
Inside the Party: The 2013 BET Awards Pre-Show Dinner
Jul 01, 2013 @ 1:22 pm
BET Awards
The 2013 BET Awards Red Carpet: See What Everyone Wore!
Jul 01, 2013 @ 1:13 pm
Jordin Sparks and Rent the Runway Host a Dream Prom for East Rockaway High
Jun 21, 2013 @ 2:56 pm
Grammys
Grammys Nail Art: Jordin Sparks's Mariah Carey-Inspired Manicure
Feb 10, 2013 @ 4:49 pm
TV Shows
Jordin Sparks on American Idol Judges: "I'm Really Happy With Them"
Oct 11, 2012 @ 1:30 pm
Movies
Sparkle Opens in Theaters: All About the Outfits
Aug 17, 2012 @ 2:50 pm
Movies
This Week's Parties: The Stars of Sparkle and More
Aug 15, 2012 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Redhead Roundup: Crimson is the Hair Color of Summer!
Jul 09, 2012 @ 12:15 pm
