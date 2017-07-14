whitelogo
Jordana Brewster
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Jul 14, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Stars Who've Exercised Their Right to Vote in 2016
Nov 08, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Beauty
Jordana Brewster's Meditation Tips Are Actually Doable
Oct 31, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity Moms
Fast & Furious
's Jordana Brewster Welcomes a Son
Jun 14, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Beauty
Jordana Brewster and Pond's Have Had It With Age Limits—and We Are
So
on Board
Jun 07, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Why Kristen Bell, Christina Applegate, and Kathryn Hahn Are Making Mom T-Shirts Happen
May 07, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Emma Roberts and More Hollywood Beauties Join Suno for a Cozy, Flower-Fueled Dinner
Apr 13, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Thandie Newton, Abigail Spencer, and Hollywood It Girls Celebrate
InStyle
and Jimmy Choo's Girls' Night In
Feb 24, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel Confirms Release Dates for
Fast and Furious
's Closing Trilogy
Feb 03, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
How Tos
3 Celebrities Show You How to Look Chic in a Puffer Vest
Jan 03, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel and His
Furious 7
Co-Stars Commemorate Paul Walker at the Hollywood Film Awards
Nov 02, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Kristen Bell, Jessica Alba, and More Stars Come Together to Empower Young Mothers
Sep 28, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Celebrity-Inspired Back-to-School Hairstyles to Make Over Your Look Now
Aug 25, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Makeup
The Most Unbelievably Gorgeous Beauty Looks from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards
Aug 17, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Teen Choice Awards
The 7 Best Moments from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards
Aug 17, 2015 @ 7:00 am
Skin
Jordana Brewster Shares the Best Beauty Lessons She’s Learned from Her Swimsuit Model Mom
May 07, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Vin Diesel Announces the 8th Fast and the Furious Film Is Set for 2017
Apr 24, 2015 @ 8:20 am
Movies
It's All About Family: Why We Sincerely Loved
Furious 7
Apr 07, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Red Carpet
Jordana Brewster Brings the Beach to the Red Carpet at the
Furious 7
Premiere
Apr 02, 2015 @ 2:31 pm
Coachella
The Furious 7 Cast's Most Moving Quotes About Co-Star Paul Walker
Mar 31, 2015 @ 1:31 pm
Face
Furious 7's Jordana Brewster Is Now the Face Of....
Mar 25, 2015 @ 1:16 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Carolina Herrera
Feb 16, 2015 @ 2:54 pm
