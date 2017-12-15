whitelogo
whitelogo
Jonathan Saunders
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jonathan Saunders
Videos
Jonathan Saunders Resigns from DVF
Dec 15, 2017 @ 10:00 am
New York Fashion Week
See Our Favorite Looks from Jonathan Saunders’s DVF
Feb 13, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Fashion
How DVF's Bright New Look Is Seducing Fans All Over Again
Feb 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Watch Emma Watson Take on the Fashion Industry in the Fight for Gender Equality
Aug 13, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!