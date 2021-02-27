Jonah Hill Slammed the Media for "Years of Public Mockery" About His Body
He turned one body-shaming headline into a sweet message for "the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool."
Jonah Hill is calling out the media for body-shaming after The Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of the actor shirtless while surfing.
On Friday, Hill shared a sweet message for "the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool" on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the article, which read: "Jonah Hill slips into his black wetsuit for surf day in Malibu…before showing off his tattoos while going shirtless to towel himself off."
"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope."
He added, "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."
Hill went on to reveal that the intention of his post isn't for people to "feel bad" for him, but rather to empower kids who also struggle with body confidence. "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect," he wrote. "All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)" Instantly, Jonah was applauded for his candor in the comments section.
"Your the man," said Diplo. Justin Timberlake added, "You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" Meanwhile, Judd Apatow joked about his own insecurities, writing: "When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt…or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!"
Last year, Jonah spoke out about how he had a difficult time finding clothes that not only fit, but also allowed him to be his "true self."
"I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy," he said in an interview with GQ for his new Adidas collection. "It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style."