Jonah Hill Got in His Best Shape Ever Thanks to This Toning Workout

Jonah Hill has been looking mighty fine lately, showing off his slimmed-down bod while out and about in New York and California, and the universe has taken notice. So when Hill stepped out to head to the gym in L.A. on Friday, giving us two tickets to the gun show in a loose-fitting tank, the Twitterverse went wild.

Backgrid

First Chris Pratt now Jonah Hill DADBOD is out HOTBOD is in — strawberry jam (@JamofApollo) June 21, 2017

Damn! looks like he did the @prattprattpratt work out! — Kurtis Polishinski (@KPolishinski) June 21, 2017

Well, sir, you’re in luck: Hill recently commented that his weight loss had to do with eating less and working out with a trainer (thanks to advice from his former co-star Channing Tatum), and it turns out, the 22 Jump Street star has been sweating off the pounds at Pilates class. The actor has been working with Andrea Speir of Speir Pilates for the past few months, and clearly his workouts on the reformer have been paying off.

The Mega Agency

You heard it here first: The next time you’re heading off to your Pilates class, bring your man too.

RELATED: Damn, Jonah Hill Is Looking Fit Lately

Jonah Hill’s transformation is the proof.