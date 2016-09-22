Johnny Depp Is Selling Five Los Angeles Apartments for a $12.8 Million Package Deal—Take a Look Inside

Johnny Depp owns a ton of property all over the world, including a French Villa he doubled the price for, and now a grouping of five loft-style apartments in Los Angeles, which he is selling for $12.78 million as a package deal. The newly-single star bought the five apartments back in 2008 for $7.2 million and, according to People, has been using them individually rather than turning the smaller five apartments into one giant apartment.

The five apartments together total 11,500 square feet, and are located in Downtown L.A.'s historic Eastern Columbia building, built in the 1930s art deco style. The Wall Street Journal reported that Depp kept the lofts as they were to preserve their "integrity" and "added doorways connecting three of the units, which he used as his living and entertaining space, while the other two served as an art studio and a guest suite."

The huge apartments come with a lovely outdoor terrace, multiple bathrooms and bedrooms, and of course plenty of sitting and living areas, with amazing views of Downtown L.A.