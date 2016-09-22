Johnny Depp Is Selling Five Los Angeles Apartments for a $12.8 Million Package Deal—Take a Look Inside

Partners Trust; Barry King/Getty
Jane Asher
Sep 22, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Johnny Depp owns a ton of property all over the world, including a French Villa he doubled the price for, and now a grouping of five loft-style apartments in Los Angeles, which he is selling for $12.78 million as a package deal. The newly-single star bought the five apartments back in 2008 for $7.2 million and, according to People, has been using them individually rather than turning the smaller five apartments into one giant apartment.

The five apartments together total 11,500 square feet, and are located in Downtown L.A.'s historic Eastern Columbia building, built in the 1930s art deco style. The Wall Street Journal reported that Depp kept the lofts as they were to preserve their "integrity" and "added doorways connecting three of the units, which he used as his living and entertaining space, while the other two served as an art studio and a guest suite."

VIDEO: Take a Tour of Johnny Depp's $12.8 Million Collection of L.A. Apartments

The huge apartments come with a lovely outdoor terrace, multiple bathrooms and bedrooms, and of course plenty of sitting and living areas, with amazing views of Downtown L.A. Click through our gallery to see the amazing space and all it has to offer.

1 of 8 Partners Trust

The Exterior

The Eastern Columbia building is a historic landmark of Downtown L.A. built in the art deco style of the 1930s.

2 of 8 Partners Trust

The Dining Room

One of many expansive dining rooms in the apartments, we're sure Depp could fit plenty of guests here at the dinner table.

3 of 8 Partners Trust

The Terrace

Providing sweeping views of Downtown L.A., Depp likely sat out here enjoying peace and quiet.

4 of 8 Partners Trust

The Views

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light and gorgeous views of the surrounding area.

5 of 8 Partners Trust

The Media Room

Depp could keep himself busy in this room filled with books, comfy lounge chairs, and a flatscreen TV. 

6 of 8 Partners Trust

The Kitchen

One of a few kitchens in the penthouse apartments, this particular one boasts a large counter seating area, a breakfast nook, and plenty of counter space and updated appliances for preparing meals. 

7 of 8 Partners Trust

The Bedroom 

One of the many bedrooms boasts a wall of windows looking out onto Downtown Los Angeles.

8 of 8 Partners Trust

Another Kitchen

This smaller kitchen features counter seating, plus a large dining room table, a coffee table, and couch through an open layout.

