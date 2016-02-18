John Travolta Is 62! See His Best-Ever Film Transformations

Happy birthday to the great John Travolta! Through the years, Travolta's proven he can play just about any role he's handed. From starring as the raven-haired greaser, Danny Zuko, in the 1978 movie musical, Grease, to toughening up his look for his role as mob hitman Vincent "Vinnie" Vega in Pulp Fiction, the actor's got no shortage of acting chops or costume changes up his sleeve.

After almost 50 years in the business, Travolta's turning 62. In honor of the occasion, we've rounded up his most epic movie transformations to date. Believe us when we say we didn't cut any corners. From Saturday Night Fever to Hairspray, Travolta's boldest and best costume repertoire is on full display below.

