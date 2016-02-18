John Travolta Is 62! See His Best-Ever Film Transformations

Happy birthday to the great John Travolta! Through the years, Travolta's proven he can play just about any role he's handed. From starring as the raven-haired greaser, Danny Zuko, in the 1978 movie musical, Grease, to toughening up his look for his role as mob hitman Vincent "Vinnie" Vega in Pulp Fiction, the actor's got no shortage of acting chops or costume changes up his sleeve.

After almost 50 years in the business, Travolta's turning 62. In honor of the occasion, we've rounded up his most epic movie transformations to date. Believe us when we say we didn't cut any corners. From Saturday Night Fever to Hairspray, Travolta's boldest and best costume repertoire is on full display below.

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (1976)

With feathered hair and flanneled shirts, Travolta's good looks were on full display for this horror film, which helped launch his career.

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Here, Travolta wore slimming bell-bottoms and struck a pose for his role as Tony Manero, the Brooklyn teen who quickly became king of the disco floor.

Grease (1978)

Grease (1978)

Just one look at Travolta in that black muscle shirt and it's no wonder Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) fell so hard for Danny Zuko (Travolta) in the film.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

In this classic Quentin Tarantino film, Travolta takes on a more masculine role as Vinnie Vega, an American mobster opposite Samuel L. Jackson

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

To say Travolta went all out for this science-fiction film would be an understatement. The actor wore futuristic dress for the movie, which was set in the year 3000. 

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Here, Travolta appears noticeably older to play the role of Bobby Long, a former literature professor at Auburn University. With lightened hair and shabby dress, Travolta portrays a man who, despite his own downfalls, introduces a young woman to quality literature and encourages her to earn a high school diploma.

Hairspray (2007)

Hairspray (2007)

Travolta plays none other than the curvaceous and vivacious Edna Turnblad in Hairspray. The actor's casting as Edna holds true with the musical's original tradition of having a man in drag play the main character's mother.

