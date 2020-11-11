John Legend Thanked Fans for Support After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss
"It's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support."
Weeks after Chrissy Teigen shared a personal essay about her pregnancy loss, her husband, John Legend, thanked fans for their love and support. Teigen, who was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, revealed that she'd lost her son, Jack, on Instagram back on September 30, writing that "it was time to say goodbye."
Legend and Teigen share daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Legend said that Teigen's message garnered an outpouring of support from families who have gone through something similar. While Teigen faced some criticism for sharing her story, Legend says that he saw the effort as "helpful" for anyone who had gone through it themselves or may face the loss of a child in the future.
"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too, and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he told ET. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."
He went on to say that he's "optimistic" about the future and that he recognizes that his family and the rest of the world have been facing a "challenging" year.
"Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic, what makes us hopeful. Hold on to the things that bring us joy," he said. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold on to the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."
Teigen explained that she wrote the essay "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life," adding, "so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."