John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Cutest Couple Moments

Olivia Bahou
Mar 01, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Date Night Ready

The couple stepped out hand-in-hand for date night in L.A. Teigen wore a plunging plaid, menswear-inspired coat over a low-cut black dress with sheer lace detailing on her legs. She paired the fierce look with a black belt at her waist, strappy stilettos (shop a similar pair here), a burgundy chain-strap purse, and hoop earrings. Legend looked handsome in all black, from his bomber down to his jeans and sneaks. 

Photographer Group / Splash News
<p>Parisian Chic&nbsp;</p>
Parisian Chic 

The couple stepped out in extremely stylish designer looks while in Paris for fashion week. Teigen wore a sexy yet demure Miu Miu dress, while Legend looked dapper in a Prada ensemble. In typical Teigen fashion, she took to Instagram to share a photo of their night along with a hilarious caption. "Chrissy Teigen here reporting live from Paris fashion week where everyone has left just as we arrived yes hello," she wrote.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Red Carpet Laughs</p>
Red Carpet Laughs

Hey guys, what's so funny? The couple couldn't stop laughing at the premiere of WGN America's Underground. Teigen stunned in a black bustier jumpsuit and Stella Luna heels, while Legend looked dapper in a navy suit.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
<p>Joined at the Hip</p>
Joined at the Hip

If we learned anything from this couple's appearance at the 2017 Oscars, it's that Legend's shoulder is Teigen's favorite place to nap.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<p>Sit-Down Interview</p>
Sit-Down Interview

The hilarious couple made headlines at the Golden Globes when they decided to do their red carpet interview while seated on the steps. “It’s hard work dressing up and taking photos on red carpets,” Legend joked. 

johnlegend/Instagram
<p>Arm candy</p>
Arm candy

Legend was his wife's stylish arm candy at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, showing her love as Teigen posed for the camera.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>All of Me</p>
All of Me

The couple returned to the house in Lake Como where they shot the "All of Me" music video and made us swoon by recreating the shoot.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Matching in shades</p>
Matching in shades

The couple took this selfie on a trip back to Lake Como. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are," Teigen wrote.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Take Me Out to the Ball Game</p>
Take Me Out to the Ball Game

The happy parents brought baby Luna to her very first baseball game—in matching jerseys, to boot.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Goofing around</p>
Goofing around

Only these two could make the White House Correspondents' Dinner look this fun.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Ready for baby</p>
Ready for baby

Mom and dad looked so loved up in this snap from Teigen's baby shower. "Excited to meet this little girl soon and to see you shower her with the same love you give to me," mom wrote. Swoon.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>King Legend</p>
King Legend

Teigen gave her crowned "baby daddy" a kiss.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Bump-tastic dressing</p>
Bump-tastic dressing

At the 2016 Oscars, Teigen's baby bump made the perfect accessory.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
<p>Maternity made easy</p>
Maternity made easy

The so-in-love couple made pregnancy look like a dream.

chrissyteigen/Instagram
John Legend
Tummy Time

Hangin' with singer Alicia Keys while showing off the little bun in the oven. 

johnlegend/Instagram
<p>Baby makes three</p>
Baby makes three

Teigen and Legend slayed their pregnancy announcement with this adorable shot.

johnlegend/Instagram
John Legend
A Date to Another Decade

No costume could conceal that love. 

johnlegend/Instagram
John Legend
Plant One on 'Em

Based on Legend's lipstick-stained cheek, Teigen had already gotten ahold of her hubby in this photo.

johnlegend/Instagram
John Legend
Tennis Time

It's a love match! Rocking matching shades at the U.S. Open, Teigen and her man were ready for a romantic day spent courtside. 

johnlegend/Instagram
John Legend
Smooch-Filled Selfie

One word: Adorable. 

johnlegend/Instagram
John Legend
Beachside Romance

Ready for a little rest and relaxation, the expectant parents enjoyed a cherished moment to themselves.

johnlegend/Instagram
