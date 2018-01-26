whitelogo
John Galliano
Celebrity
John Galliano
Red Carpet
The Oscar Dresses We Can't Forget (and Don't Want to!)
Jan 26, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Watch Our 42-Second Recap of the Maison Margiela Spring 2016 Show
Sep 30, 2015 @ 2:45 pm
Beauty
Remembering Iconic Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta on What Would Have Been His 83rd Birthday
Jul 22, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Fashion
West Meets East in Spectacular Fashion at the Met Costume Institute's Latest Exhibit
May 04, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion Week
Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary: Waiting for Galliano, and the Bow That Never Came
Mar 06, 2015 @ 9:18 pm
Accessories
Stunning Statement Necklaces Hit the Oscars 2015 Red Carpet
Feb 22, 2015 @ 10:30 pm
Movies
Name-Drop Like a Fashion Insider
All Year Long
With Our Guide
Feb 12, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
This Week's Wow: New Book on Two of Fashion's Greatest, Most Tortured Showmen Is More Than a Delicious Read
Jan 30, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Red Carpet
Every Stunning Look from the 2015 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Jan 26, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Fashion
The Prodigal Showman Returns: A Look at John Galliano's First Collection for Maison Martin Margiela
Jan 12, 2015 @ 2:46 pm
Celebrity
John Galliano Turns 54
Nov 28, 2014 @ 7:15 am
Fashion
Now You Know: What Happens When a Designer Leaves His Own Label
Nov 19, 2014 @ 7:00 pm
Beauty
Remembering Iconic Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta
Oct 21, 2014 @ 5:45 am
Fashion
John Galliano is Named Creative Director of Maison Martin Margiela
Oct 06, 2014 @ 11:12 am
Video Music Awards
MTV Is About to Get Fancier! Iggy Azalea Named New
House of Style
Host
Jul 24, 2014 @ 5:03 pm
Fashion
Now You Know: Charles James Was a Designing Genius—with an Ego to Match
May 07, 2014 @ 12:30 pm
Fashion
Gwen Stefani's Pink Dip-Dyed Gown and More Iconic Wedding Dresses Go on Display at a London Museum
May 05, 2014 @ 1:50 pm
Celebrity
Kate Moss's Wedding Dress: All the Details!
Jul 01, 2011 @ 2:29 pm
Couture Fashion Week
Couture Fashion Week Returns: Clothes, Celebs and More!
Jan 25, 2011 @ 5:54 pm
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Designing a Lower-Priced Line for Macy’s
Nov 24, 2010 @ 12:19 pm
TV Shows
Lily Allen's Pregnant, The Kardashians Do Home, and More!
Aug 05, 2010 @ 12:19 pm
Fragrance
Taylor Momsen to Front New John Galliano Fragrance
Jul 26, 2010 @ 11:24 am
Celebrity
Penelope Cruz Marries Javier Bardem in Christian Dior Haute Couture
Jul 14, 2010 @ 9:00 am
