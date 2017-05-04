JFK's Only Grandson Jack Schlossberg Will Make You Do a Double Take

Perhaps you were wondering who the handsome young man was on Caroline Kennedy's arm at the 2017 Met Gala. Well, it was none other than her youngest child John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, aka Jack—the only grandson of JFK and Jackie O.

He caught the eye of many when he presented the 2015 and 2016 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards, but the 24-year-old Yale grad is making waves in a multitude of other ways.

Below you'll find six things you should know about the rising young figure.

1. He lived in Japan while his mother was the U.S. ambassador to the country

Jack graduated from Yale almost two years ago, with a history degree that focused on Japanese history. Thus, it was no surprise that he spent considerable time living in the country, for which his mother was the U.S. ambassador. We love seeing pictures of him, his mom, and former First Lady Michelle Obama during FLOTUS's Kyoto visit in 2015.

2. He co-founded a nonprofit in the eighth grade

Called RelightNY, the organization, which Jack helped launch in 2007, provided energy-efficient light bulbs to low-income families around New York.

3. He's a political writer

Older sisters Rose and Tatiana Schlossberg (pictured below with their brother) are a comedian and a New York Times reporter respectively, and Jack is also in the writing game. He honed his chops at Yale, where he was a writer for the university's The Yale Herald paper. Since then he has penned pieces for Time, The Washington Post, and Politico and taken resolute points of view that follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.

4. He's not just American political royalty, but a volunteer EMT and fisherman as well

Let's be honest: a person's social media bio is quite revelatory of their character! "Volunteer EMT and fisherman," are just two things Schlossberg has included in his Twitter bio. He isn't too active on the social medium, but we wonder if that will change as he becomes more visible in the public eye.

5. He's cool even while hanging with the fashion sect

During one of Monday's Met Gala after-parties, Schlossberg posed for a few snaps with model Anna Cleveland. So clearly the 24-year-old has no stage fright when it comes to hanging around some of the world's most fashionable people. We can dig it!

6. Schlossberg takes after his uncle JFK Jr. and is quite all right with it

Jack's dashing good looks immediately bring to mind his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr (above). And he appreciates the comparison. "[He] loves being compared to him," a family friend told People in 2014. Given his fashionable red carpet appearance this week, we look forward to seeing Schlossberg at more stylish parties this year.