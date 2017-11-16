whitelogo
John Boyega
Celebrity
John Boyega
Videos
Princes William and Harry Have Cameos in the Next
Star Wars
Movie
Nov 16, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Movies
11 Movies You Don’t Want to Miss in August
Aug 01, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Movies
8 Life Lessons I Learned from
Star Wars
May 25, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
The First
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Teaser Is Out
Apr 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Emma Watson, Michael B. Jordan, and Idris Elba Among Diverse Group Invited to Join Movie Academy
Jun 30, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Celebrity
Star Wars
Fans Celebrate May the 4th on Social Media
May 04, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Princes William and Harry Meet the
Star Wars
Cast and Battle with Lightsabers
Apr 19, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Watch Daisy Ridley and John Boyega Perform an Impressive
Star Wars
Rap
Apr 05, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
John Boyega Melts Hearts Everywhere While Visiting a Children's Hospital Dressed as
Star Wars
Character
Mar 14, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Star Wars
Cast Celebrates First Day of Filming on
Episode VIII
Feb 16, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
BAFTA Awards
20 Incredible Looks from the 2016 BAFTA Awards
Feb 14, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Movies
Find Out Where John Boyega's Stormtrooper Suit Kept Chipping While Filming
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Dec 15, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Awards & Events
The 2016 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations Are Here—See the Full List
Nov 24, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Movies
7 Things to Know About
Star Wars
Newcomer Daisy Ridley
Nov 12, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
