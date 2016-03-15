Joel Madden Shares Sweet Sunny Selfie with His Kids Harlow and Sparrow

Joel Madden's at it again, proving he's a total family man. The father of two, Harlow, 8, and Sparrow, 6, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie of him and his kiddos sitting in what appears to be some sort of carnival ride. While Madden was fully prepared for the sunny snapshot in tinted sunnies and a brimmed cap, his kids looked less than amused as they shielded their eyes from the sun. "Dad stop #fatherhood," he captioned.

Dad stop 😂#fatherhood A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Mar 14, 2016 at 11:22pm PDT

While the doting dad and husband to Nicole Richie recently celebrated his shared 37th birthday with twin brother, Benji Madden, it's clear he's not feeling the signs of aging. Instead, the busy working dad's totally game to hang with his kids for some quality family time. If there were an official award for "Best Hollywood Dad," Madden would clearly be in the running.