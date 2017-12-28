See Birthday Boy Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's 7 Cutest Couple Moments

Albert L. Ortega
Anna Hecht
Dec 28, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday today to Joe Manganiello, the studly actor who married Modern Family starlet Sofía Vergara in 2015.

With a successful career and, um, hello ... a super gorgeous wife, we'd say this birthday boy has plenty to celebrate today. After an amazing year, complete with an over the top wedding, there have been plenty of ah-dorable couple moments between Manganiello and Vergara that made our hearts melt. For your viewing pleasure, we rounded up the happy couple's cutest moments in photos. See for yourself below. Happy birthday, Joe!

VIDEO: Sofía Vergara Poses in Her “Sexy Pajamas"

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Beach Time! 

Getting cozy on the beach in the cutest way possible.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

So Much Sophistication

One word: dapper.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Wedding Bliss

The happy couple was all smiles on their big day.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Posing Like Pros

Clearly, Manganiello and Vergara clean up well. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

A Fairytale Ending

This birthday boy got the ultimate gift on his wedding day: a drop-dead gorgeous bride. 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Lean in to Love

Vergara posted this photo with this adorable caption: "with the love of my life." 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

A Quick Kiss

Love was in the air as Manganiello leaned in to smooch Vergara. Congrats, birthday boy! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!